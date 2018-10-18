LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Liberty University says one of its planes was damaged when it went off the runway at a Virginia airport after losing power during takeoff. No injuries were reported.

University spokesman Len Stevens said in a statement that the Cessna 172 Skyhawk was taking off at Lynchburg Regional Airport on Thursday morning when it experienced a loss of power. The pilot radioed the tower and flew the aircraft to a landing, when he says it ran off the side of the runway.

Stevens says the plane was damaged, but there are no reports of injuries. He says the airport's emergency services and university police responded.

