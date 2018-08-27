NEW KENT, Va. (WVEC) — A pilot was hurt after crashing a small plane in New Kent County on Sunday afternoon.

Virginia State Police said the accident happened shortly after 4 p.m. at 6901 Terminal Road in New Kent County. Troopers said that based on a preliminary investigation, the single-engine Cessna was coming in for landing, when just prior to touchdown, the aircraft veered left and struck some guide wires.

The pilot was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The FAA said the plane is registered out of Newport News to Sunrise Aviation Inc.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

