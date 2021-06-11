Police: 2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-95

Kimberly Sawicki, of Florida, and Cecilia Suesmith, of Virginia, died in a vehicle crash in Prince George County Sunday.

Virginia State Police say two people were killed in a crash when a car headed the wrong way in northbound lanes of Interstate 95 struck another car.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Authorities responded to the scene of the crash in Prince George County around 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the driver of a Toyota Yaris, Kimberly Sawicki of Ormond Beach, Florida, died at the scene. Police say the driver of a northbound Honda CRV, Cecilia Suesmith of Woodbridge, also died from her injuries.

Prince George Animal Control removed two dogs that were traveling in the Honda. One dog was fatally injured.