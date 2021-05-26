Police: 4 killed, 3 hurt in I-95 crash

Virginia State Police said four people were killed and three others got hurt in a crash on Interstate 95, Wednesday.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State Police said four people were killed and three others injured in a crash early Wednesday on Interstate 95.

Police said the crash happened at the Route 301 overpass in Henrico County. A northbound sedan ran off the road and hit the guardrail along the median, according to officers.

The sedan then hit a southbound Tesla, which hit a van that was part of an active highway work zone.

All five people in the sedan were thrown from the vehicle and police say four of them died on the scene. One was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.