Police: 4 people charged after 2 goats found killed

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Authorities in Virginia say that four people have been charged after two goats were attacked by dogs, a spiked bat and what appeared to be a machete.

The Free Lance-Star reported Monday that the charges were filed in Spotsylvania County. Sheriff’s Capt. Liz Scott says someone had called to report that people were attacking the goats.

Scott says deputies arrived and were told by homeowner Halie Morgan that the goats had been taken away earlier that day.