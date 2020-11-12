Police: 5 officers fired upon man fatally shot in Virginia

Prince William County police said the man's wife made a report of him being suicidal, and he was walking around outside when officers arrived on the scene.

DUMFRIES, Va. — Police in Virginia said five officers fired upon an armed 79-year-old man after his wife reported that he was "making concerning statements."

Prince William County police said in a statement that the man's wife reported Thursday night that her husband had been suicidal. Authorities said he was walking around outside by the time officers got to the couple's Dumfries home.

A helicopter search later located the man as he was going back to the home. Police met him near the front door and that's when they shot him.