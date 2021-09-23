Police conduct sweep for possible weapon at Franklin High School

Franklin High School went on lockdown after a report came in about a student possibly having a weapon. Police said no one was injured.

FRANKLIN, Va. — Authorities in Franklin are investigating a local high school after they received a report that a student possibly had a weapon.

A spokesperson for Franklin City Public Schools said the city's police department was called today about the possible weapon at Franklin High School. The administration needed help to find it.

Police said the entire school went on lockdown as they conducted a thorough sweep, searching the entire building. No one was injured in the incident.

This all comes after the flood of school threats that have been investigated in Hampton Roads following the shooting that happened on September 20 at Heritage High School in Newport News.

In addition to Franklin City Police working on the scene, the Southampton County Sheriff's Office, Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police also assisted.

Detectives said the school will remain on lockdown until the investigation is complete. Parents will be notified by the school once the lockdown is over.