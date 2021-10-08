Police arrest man after high-speed chase from New Kent Co. to Norfolk

Virginia State Police said a 19-year-old man who led a pursuit, reached 140 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 64. His car crashed and he was arrested.

Detectives arrested a driver and are looking for a passenger who fled the scene of a crash involving a stolen vehicle.

Virginia State Police said Friday just before 5 a.m. they spotted someone speeding in New Kent County eastbound of Interstate 64. The person was driving a 2016 white Dodge Charger, traveling at 101 mph in a 70 mph zone.

The trooper who saw the 19-year-old driver turned on their sirens and attempted to stop the vehicle. The man refused to pull over and led the police on a chase.

Police then ran the vehicle's registration and discovered that the car had been reported stolen out of Chesapeake on Oct. 6.

According to police, the vehicle got up to at least 140 mph during the pursuit. The man drove through the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and got off at the Chesapeake Boulevard exit.

The VSP said the man then drove into the T-section of Herbert Collins Way and Cary Avenue in Norfolk. That's when he and a passenger both hopped out of the vehicle that was moving.

Police said the car crashed shortly after and they arrested the driver. He was not injured, but was taken to Norfolk General Hospital to be checked out before going to the Norfolk Magistrates Office.

The passenger fled the scene and authorities including Norfolk police are currently searching for that person.

Officers said there were no other vehicles involved in the crash.