RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities in Richmond are investigating a shooting near Virginia Commonwealth University.

Police say a man was shot in his leg around 12:30 a.m. Monday. VCU sent an alert to students, warning them to stay inside.

They issued an 'All Clear' just after 1 a.m.

The gunshot victim is expected to be OK.

There's no word on any suspects at this time, or what may have led up to the shooting.

If you have information about this shooting, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.