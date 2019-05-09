RICHMOND, Va. — Police in Virginia are investigating the recovery of a drone found outside a prison, which authorities say was carrying a cell phone and suspected drugs.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that a security staff member at Buckingham Correctional Center in Dillwyn discovered the drone last month on the side of the road outside the prison with a package attached to it.

Virginia Department of Corrections says the package contained a cell phone, three SIM cards and suspected drugs.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said on Wednesday that an investigation is underway, adding that there have been no arrests. Geller also said the suspected drugs have been sent to a laboratory for testing.

The prison is 70 miles (112 km) west of Richmond.

