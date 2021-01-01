x
Police: Richmond officer wounds man who pointed gun at him

Credit: Evan Watson (13News Now)
police lights

RICHMOND, Va. — Police in Richmond, Virginia, say an officer shot and wounded a man on New Year's Eve. 

Authorities say the man is expected to survive. News outlets report that Police Chief Gerald Smith says the man was pointing a gun and running toward an officer Thursday night when the officer shot him.

Police say the incident started when two officers tried to stop a vehicle that was running stop signs and red lights before it crashed into a parked car.

Smith says the vehicle's sole occupant got out with a gun, attempted to flee and pointed the gun at an officer. 

