Police: Richmond officer wounds man who pointed gun at him

RICHMOND, Va. — Police in Richmond, Virginia, say an officer shot and wounded a man on New Year's Eve.

Authorities say the man is expected to survive. News outlets report that Police Chief Gerald Smith says the man was pointing a gun and running toward an officer Thursday night when the officer shot him.

Police say the incident started when two officers tried to stop a vehicle that was running stop signs and red lights before it crashed into a parked car.