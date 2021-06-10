Police say driver fled scene following vehicle crash, fire on I-64 in Hampton

Virginia State Police said a driver of a Honda hit a vehicle on I-64, west of the I-664 interchange, and drove off. The other vehicle then caught on fire.

HAMPTON, Va. — Detectives are seeking the public's assistance in finding a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run vehicle crash overnight in Hampton. A car caught on fire during the incident.

The Virginia State Police said they responded to a crash Wednesday, Oct. 6 on Interstate 64, around 12:13 a.m. It happened just west of the Interstate 664 interchange.

Police said a person driving a dark blue 2008 BMW 750Li was headed east when his car was hit by a dark-colored Honda.

The driver of the BMW then swerved off the road and as he was attempting to gain control of the car, he stopped in a closed shoulder. That's when the vehicle went up in flames.

Officers said the driver of the burning car was able to safely escape the vehicle without getting hurt.

The person in the Honda drove off without stopping, heading east on I-64 towards La Salle Avenue.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or knows anything about it is asked to call the Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800.