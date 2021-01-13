Police search for suspect seen tampering with vehicles in James City Co. neighborhood

A Ring camera captured a video of an individual messing with multiple unlocked and locked vehicles in the Village at Candle Station neighborhood.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Police are looking for an unknown individual who was seen tampering with multiple vehicles in a residential area last week.

The James City County Police Department said it was notified about an individual who was seen going up to various locked and unlocked vehicles on Tuesday, Jan. 5 just before 12:30 a.m. in the Village at Candle Station neighborhood.

The residential security system caught footage of the suspect going into one of the vehicles.

According to a witness, the suspect was 6-foot tall, wearing white shoes, black sweatpants, a black hoodie and a white mask. They said the suspect left the scene in a blue or black Audi, after being confronted by a resident.