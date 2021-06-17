x
Police: Trooper fatally shoots wanted man after chase

A state trooper fatally shot a man wanted for several felony charges. This was after a police chase occurred on Blue Ridge Pkwy.
WAYNESBORO, Va. — Officials said a state trooper fatally shot a man wanted for several felony charges after a pursuit along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia. 

News outlets report that the Buckingham County Sheriff's Office asked state police Wednesday for help catching a man wanted for several felony charges.

Troopers found the man in a Chevrolet Tahoe with a female passenger in a Waynesboro parking lot. 

When troopers approached, the man drove off, hitting a trooper's vehicle. Troopers pursued the Tahoe through two other counties until the driver jumped out and the Tahoe went into a ditch. 

Troopers engaged the man, who police said was armed, and shot him. He died on the scene.