FRANKLIN, Va. — Franklin police are investigating a case of shots fire where a parked vehicle was hit by a bullet Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Berkley Court Apartments in the 600 block of Cameron Street.

Officers found a vehicle — no one was in it — hit by a bullet, police said.

Police said there are no suspects.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599.

