Political science professors in Hampton Roads among those calling on removal of President Trump

Instructors at William & Mary and Old Dominion University were in the group of professors from hundreds of colleges demanding the removal.

Political science professors from colleges across the nation are joining each other in calling on the invocation of Section Four of the 25th Amendment by signing their names electronically on a letter to the government.

More than 20 names were listed for William & Mary professors in Williamsburg. About three Old Dominion University employees were listed as well. Other nearby colleges on the list include University of Richmond and Virginia Commonwealth University.

More than 160 pages of a document filled with names of people who all agree the president should not be in office. All of this comes after the chaos in Washington D.C. on Wednesday when rioters breached the U.S. Capitol building, leaving five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

The professors join a growing list of lawmakers who have expressed their lack of trust and disgust over the president's recent actions and words.

The signed letter has a statement at the top, stating in full:

"We, the undersigned political scientists, call on the U.S. Congress, Vice President Mike Pence, and the Cabinet to immediately remove President Donald J. Trump from office through the impeachment process or by invoking the 25th Amendment.

The President’s actions threaten American democracy. He has rejected the peaceful transfer of power, encouraged state legislators to overturn election results in their states, pressured a state official to change election results, and now incited a violent mob that shut down the counting of electoral votes and stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Our profession seeks to understand politics, not engage in it, but we share a commitment to democratic values. The President’s actions show he is unwilling or unable to fulfill his oath to protect and defend the Constitution. He should be removed from office immediately before further violence takes place or further damage is done to our democracy."