Virginia

Poll: Virginia voters say virus, not economy, most important

One poll shows a majority of Virginia voters believe enacting restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is more vital than easing them to get the economy going.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Friday Sept. 18, 2020 file photo shows Kin Lee of Alexandria, Va., wearing a pro-Trump hat and shirt as he waits in a line for early voting at Fairfax County Government Center, in Fairfax, Va. Enacting restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus is more important than removing them to get the economy going, according to a majority of Virginia voters polled this month. A poll conducted by Hampton University and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 62% think the biggest priority for their community is to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, even if it hurts the economy, while 35% said removing restrictions to help the economy, even if more people get the virus, is the bigger priority. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A majority of Virginia voters responding to a recent poll think enacting restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus is more important than removing restrictions to get the economy going. 

Controlling the virus's spread, even if it hurts the economy, was viewed as the bigger priority by 62% of those responding to the October poll conducted by Hampton University and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. 

Thirty-five percent of those polled said they preferred removing restrictions to help the economy, even if more people get the coronavirus.

