Poll: Virginia voters say virus, not economy, most important

One poll shows a majority of Virginia voters believe enacting restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is more vital than easing them to get the economy going.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A majority of Virginia voters responding to a recent poll think enacting restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus is more important than removing restrictions to get the economy going.

Controlling the virus's spread, even if it hurts the economy, was viewed as the bigger priority by 62% of those responding to the October poll conducted by Hampton University and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.