Poll: Most Virginia voters think Biden would respond better to COVID-19, strongly support police reform

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — CNU's Wason Center for Public Policy released a new poll that revealed where Virginians stand a number of topics including police reform, the return to schools and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wason Center interviewed 796 Virginian citizens through September and found that about 54% believe the country is too rash when it comes to easing pandemic restrictions.
Also, 48% believe that Joe Biden would be better at handling the pandemic while 36% believe that President Trump would have a more competent response.
Most voters (46%) also prefer a hybrid plan when it comes to reopening K-12 schools versus just 28% who back an all-virtual plan and 23% who would like kids to return to school full-time.
This poll also found signs of staunch support for police reform.
A staggering 96% of voters support reforms on de-escalation training and 95% back the use of body cameras. Most also firmly believe in requiring officers to intervene when they see an officer using unlawful force (94%) and 75% of voters would like public reports on when force is used.
More than 75% also want a public database on police misconduct to be developed and 70% are in favor of creating civilian oversight boards.
The poll's findings also revealed that the bulk of Virginian voters do rate police across the country as “excellent” or “good” when it comes to protecting people from crime (64%).