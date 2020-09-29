Poll: Most Virginia voters think Biden would respond better to COVID-19, strongly support police reform

A new Virginia poll reveals that the bulk of voters believe Biden would be better at addressing the pandemic and are in favor of police reform.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — CNU's Wason Center for Public Policy released a new poll that revealed where Virginians stand a number of topics including police reform, the return to schools and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wason Center interviewed 796 Virginian citizens through September and found that about 54% believe the country is too rash when it comes to easing pandemic restrictions.

Also, 48% believe that Joe Biden would be better at handling the pandemic while 36% believe that President Trump would have a more competent response.

Most voters (46%) also prefer a hybrid plan when it comes to reopening K-12 schools versus just 28% who back an all-virtual plan and 23% who would like kids to return to school full-time.

This poll also found signs of staunch support for police reform.

A staggering 96% of voters support reforms on de-escalation training and 95% back the use of body cameras. Most also firmly believe in requiring officers to intervene when they see an officer using unlawful force (94%) and 75% of voters would like public reports on when force is used.

More than 75% also want a public database on police misconduct to be developed and 70% are in favor of creating civilian oversight boards.