Youngkin signs 'porn passport' age verification bill in Virginia

Virginia residents will soon have to provide proof of ID to view adult content online.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a bill Friday requiring online pornography websites to do more to verify a person is 18 years old before gaining access to the site.

The bill, SB1515, requires adult sites to take further steps beyond entering a date of birth, such as making users submit copies of government-issued IDs, to access websites with pornographic content. Introduced by William R. Stanley, the bill received nearly unanimous support from Commonwealth lawmakers back in March.

Under the bill, a lawsuit could be brought against a site who did not use proper verification measures.

The Virginia bill is similar to one recently passed in Louisiana, which requires residents to prove they are at least 18 by entering in their government ID to access pornographic websites. The age verification is required by all websites containing content with 33.3% or more pornographic material. The Louisiana law requires third-party vendors to verify the age of users.

Hello from the surveillance state of Louisiana. People in Louisiana have to use their drivers license to go to pornhub. This is truly wild. Under his eye. https://t.co/uji6Jo3Tde pic.twitter.com/pVKEeVcCGw — Public Defendering (@fodderyfodder) January 2, 2023

Utah passed an age verification law as well. In response to the law, an adult entertainment industry group filed a lawsuit arguing that the new law unfairly discriminates against certain kinds of speech and intrudes on the privacy of individuals who want to view pornography.

Some say these types of bills could lead to bigger privacy issues. A recent report from Common Sense Media that 58% of teens aged 13-17 have seen adult content accidentally – 18% of which reported that it was on social media. Those against the bill say that since social media sites are not reach the threshold of 33.3% of pornographic material, the bill would do nothing to protect young people.

The Free Speech Coalition said age verification legislation opens the door to cyber criminals, as well.

"In addition to the risks inherent in transmitting this data to reputable age verification providers, the introduction of this kind of scheme creates a massive opportunity for criminals. Personal information regarding sex and sexuality is highly sensitive, and criminals are adept at exploiting this," The Free Speech Coalition said.