Pregnant woman's fetus counts as a person in carpool lanes, proposed Virginia bill says

RICHMOND, Va. — A proposed bill in Virginia would allow a pregnant woman's fetus to count as a person when traveling in a car, which would therefore allow them to use High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes in the Commonwealth.

HB 1894 was introduced by Republican Nicholas J. Freitas. The bill, "provides that a pregnant woman shall be considered two people for the purposes of determining occupancy in HOV and HOT lanes, provided that she has proof of pregnancy or, if traveling in a lane monitored by a photo-enforcement system, has certified the pregnancy with the Department of Transportation."

The bill would also "establish a process whereby a pregnant woman can certify that she is pregnant and have such information linked to her toll collection device, commonly known as an E-ZPass."

HB 1894 is not the first bill of its kind. Last year, a Texas woman made headlines by claiming her fetus was a person while fighting a ticket.

When an officer asked if there was a second person in the vehicle, Brandy Bottone of Plano, Texas, pointed at her stomach. "My baby girl is right here," she said.

Months later, legislators proposed HB 521, which did not advance in the legislature.

Like the Texas bill, HB 1894 is not expected to advance in Virginia's split legislature.