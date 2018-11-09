President Donald Trump declared Tuesday that an emergency exists in Virginia and ordered federal agencies to aid state and local response efforts ahead of Hurricane Florence.

This move means that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) coordinate all disaster relief efforts.

FEMA is also authorized to identify, mobilize and provide, at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of energy.

Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall late Thursday or early Friday, slow down, then unload one to more than two feet of rain that could cause flooding well inland.

