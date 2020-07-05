x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

virginia

Priest who had controversial blog about Catholic sexual misconduct, suspended

The suspension is the latest development in the ongoing dispute between Father Mark White and the Bishop of Richmond.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
file image

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — A Catholic priest in Virginia has been suspended of all priestly duties from the two parishes he leads in southwestern Virginia. 

The suspension is the latest development in the ongoing dispute between Father Mark White and the Bishop of Richmond. 

White had maintained a well-known blog that was critical of the church’s handling of the sexual abuse scandal. 

RELATED: Virginia priest is contesting removal over critical blog

The Martinsville Bulletin reports that Bishop Barry Knestout announced the suspension on Wednesday. 

It means that White is prohibited from practicing ministry. That includes the public celebration of the sacraments. 

White is the priest at St. Joseph’s in Martinsville and St. Francis of Assisi in Rocky Mount.

RELATED: Priest with blog critical of church's abuse handling removed

RELATED: Catholic Diocese of Richmond sets up program to help, pay people sexually abused by clergy

RELATED: Justice Department sides with Chincoteague church over virus restrictions