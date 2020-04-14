x
Priest with blog critical of church's abuse handling removed

News outlets report Rev. Mark White, whose blog reaches more than 1 million readers, was removed on Monday.

RICHMOND, Va. — A priest in Virginia has been removed from his post after maintaining a blog critical of the Catholic Church’s handling of the sexual abuse scandal. 

He served as the priest of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsville and St. Francis of Assisi in Rocky Mount. 

The Catholic Diocese of Richmond says White has since been reassigned as chaplain to different state and federal prisons within the dioceses. 

His removal follows a months-long dispute with the head of the Diocese of Richmond and other church officials over the blog.  

