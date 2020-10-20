Probe ordered of VMI after report on racist incidents

State leaders have ordered an investigation into the Virginia Military Institute after a report surfaced that Black cadets and alumni faced "relentless racism."

LEXINGTON, Va. — State officials in Virginia have ordered a third-party investigation into the Virginia Military Institute following a report in The Washington Post that described Black cadets and alumni facing “relentless racism."

Gov. Ralph Northam co-wrote a letter Monday to the school’s Board of Visitors expressing “deep concerns about the clear and appalling culture of ongoing structural racism.”

A VMI spokesman told The Associated Press Tuesday morning that characterization is “just not true,” but the school welcomes the review.