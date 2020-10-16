Progress on police reforms gets mixed reviews in Virginia

The reforms include banning no-knock search warrants and enabling localities to establish civilian review boards with subpoena power and disciplinary authority.

RICHMOND, Va. — Almost five months after George Floyd was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis, the Virginia General Assembly has passed a host of police reforms as it nears the end of a special session.

The reforms include legislation banning no-knock search warrants as well as enabling localities to establish civilian review boards with subpoena power and disciplinary authority.

Other reforms were rejected amid pressure from Republicans and police who branded the legislation as anti-law enforcement.