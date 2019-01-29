RICHMOND, Va. — A proposed law would increase the punishment for drivers who violate the Move Over law in Virginia.

The House Committee for Courts of Justice will vote on the bill, HB 1991, which would punish drivers for not moving over, or slowing down when approaching emergency vehicles or public utility vehicles on a highway.

Under current law, the first offense is a traffic infraction punishable by a fine of no more than $250, and a second offense is punishable as a Class 1 misdemeanor.

The proposed bill would make all offenses reckless driving, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor. The bill also said if the person’s license had been suspended or revoked due to a moving violation, and the reckless driving was the sole and proximate cause of death of another, the driver will be punished with a Class 6 felony.

The bill was introduced by Delegate Christopher K. Peace.