NORFOLK, Va. — For years, the police have encouraged people to anonymously call the crime line, 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, and tipsters could earn up to $1,000.

But, new legislation Delegate Kirk Cox proposed for the 2020 General Assembly could change that. Hopefully, for the better.

"By allowing local programs the freedom to up the reward amount to a maximum of $5,000, we hope that will encourage more people to share information," said Lieutenant Tommy Potter with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office.

Lt. Potter is also the President of the Virginia Crime Stoppers Association. He said the 'Crime Stoppers' and 'Crime Solvers' programs fully endorse the legislation, which will allow tipsters who receive more than $1,000 to not report to the IRS and remain anonymous.

"Oftentimes, it is the tips that we receive via our Crime Stoppers and crime line that is the missing piece of the puzzle that we need to bring closure to these cases," he said.

Old Dominion University Criminal Justice Professor Brian Payne said having a higher cash incentive like this could be very effective.

"I think it will certainly show that what you have to say to us matters quite a bit," he said.

Payne said he's been on a Crime Stoppers board in the past, and he knows how critical it is for law enforcement and citizens to have a relationship, and this shows law enforcement is serious about solving crimes.

"Oftentimes the only thing that helps to solve a case is the information citizens will bring," Payne said.

Payne said he believes citizens' tips help solve numerous cases every year, and more reward money wouldn't hurt with getting people's participation.

He said the tip money is 100% donated, and in the long run, it's most cost-effective to pay for helpful tips than to carry out investigations over a long period of time.

Delegate Kirk Cox said in a statement:

Local police and sheriff’s offices across the Commonwealth are looking for new tools to fight crime in our neighborhoods and this legislation will offer more incentive for those with important information to come forward. From car break-ins to the most violent crimes, this legislation will allow law enforcement to close more cases and get those who wish to victimize Virginians off the streets.