House Bill 1666 was introduced by Delegate Daniel W. Marshall III (R-14) on Jan. 9.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA, USA — New proposed legislation would get rid of snow days in Virginia schools.

School districts across the country transitioned to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to reporting from the Conversation, with students learning at home, nearly 40% of schools chose to get rid of traditional snow days.

House Bill 1666 was introduced by Delegate Daniel W. Marshall III (R-14) on Jan. 9.

In summary, the bill states that when severe weather conditions, or other emergency situations, force officials to close a school or school division, the school will move to remote instruction. During these remote learning days, schools will be required to provide instruction and student services that are consistent with guidelines set by the Department of Education.

School divisions would not be allowed to have more than 10 unscheduled remote learning days in a school year under HB 1666, unless the Superintendent of Public Instruction grants an extension.

In 2021, some school districts discussed using remote learning in place of school days. Prince William County shifted to a system that introduced a color-coded system. "Code Orange" is used when weather conditions are marginal and impact roadways or sidewalks but are not so bad it causes "substantial impacts." During Code Orange, school buildings will not be open but employees will work remotely and students will work asynchronously. Teachers will provide office hours for students to check-in as needed.

Click here to read the full bill.

WATCH NEXT: Schools districts discuss using remote learning in place of some snow days