Prosecutor says no charges in death of toddler hit by vehicle in Richmond

Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor says the driver stopped right away and was not speeding -- the mother also responded accordingly.

A prosecutor in Virginia says charges won't be filed in the death of a toddler who was struck by a vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor said Monday that police and the prosecutor's office investigated after the 1-year-old under her mother's care darted out between two parked cars into the path of a moving vehicle.

Taylor says the investigation found that the driver stopped immediately and wasn't speeding or violating traffic laws. She says the mother was also behaving responsibly.