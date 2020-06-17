Protesters in Richmond tear down another Confederate statue

The Howitzers Monument located near Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park campus was toppled by protesters.

RICHMOND, Va. — News outlets report demonstrators in Richmond tore down another Confederate statue in the city Tuesday night.

The Howitzers Monument located near Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park campus was toppled after protesters who spent the night marching in the rain used a rope to pull it down from its pedestal.

A video from the Richmond Times-Dispatch shows the paint-splattered statue face down on the ground as the rain continued overnight in Virginia’s capital city.

It’s the third Confederate statue, and the fourth monument, to be torn down by demonstrators in Virginia since international protests erupted following the death of George Floyd by a white Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck.

Statues of Confederate president Jefferson Davis, Confederate Gen. Williams Carter Wickham as well as Christopher Columbus were toppled by demonstrators in recent weeks.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported protesters in Richmond started their march Tuesday night advocating for the removal of all Confederate statues, establishing a civilian review board over police actions and defunding the police, among other things.