Rabbi who spied on women taking ritual baths released

WASHINGTON — A former rabbi who secretly videotaped nude women at a Jewish ritual bath in Washington has been released early from prison amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News outlets report 68-year-old Bernard Freundel got released Wednesday 551 days earlier than his original sentence. His sentence has been reduced mostly by repeatedly taking a job training course.

He also got an extra two weeks off his sentence because of coronavirus concerns.