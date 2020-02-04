x
Rabbi who spied on women taking ritual baths released

A former rabbi who secretly recorded women at a Jewish ritual bath will be released two weeks early from prison due to coronavirus concerns.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WASHINGTON — A former rabbi who secretly videotaped nude women at a Jewish ritual bath in Washington has been released early from prison amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

News outlets report 68-year-old Bernard Freundel got released Wednesday 551 days earlier than his original sentence. His sentence has been reduced mostly by repeatedly taking a job training course. 

He also got an extra two weeks off his sentence because of coronavirus concerns. 

Freundel had been sentenced to over six years in prison in 2015.