Virginia restaurant owner hit with COVID violations says Youngkin's executive order won't help

Matthew Strickland, of Gourmeltz in Fredericksburg, says the plan to end COVID fines won't help him save his restaurant after the state seized all his liquor.

Example video title will go here for this video

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The Virginia restaurant owner whose business was raided by police over liquor license violations Friday morning is slamming a new executive order by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

On Tuesday, the governor issued an executive order ending COVID violation fines. Youngkin said he would like to go even further and offer restitution.

But Matt Strickland, the owner of Gourmeltz on Patriot Highway in Fredericksburg, suggested the order was a big nothing burger.

"You're part of the problem... Every one of you," Strickland told troopers and Alcohol Beverage Control officers when they executed a search warrant at his restaurant Friday. "What's going on in this country now?"

Strickland went live on Facebook as the agents seized all the liquor and receipts at Gourmeltz.

"We just elected a Republican so-called conservative governor, so-called conservative lieutenant governor, attorney general, House of Delegates," he continued. "And we're still being prosecuted for not following COVID mandates. Folks, you tell me what's wrong with this country?"

WATCH: Virginia state senate candidate talks about ABC search and seizure at his restaurant

Days later, after an outcry about the raid in conservative circles, Youngkin issued a two-page executive order Tuesday night, announcing an end to COVID-related fines, and promising a reimbursement process for people and businesses who had already paid unjust penalties.

"The only reason he dropped this executive order is because the people were putting heat on him," Strickland responded. "Because he sent the Virginia State Police and the Virginia ABC agents on Friday and raided me and took every drop of alcohol in my restaurant for not following COVID mandates two years ago."

Stickland has been in a long fight with health authorities since flaunting mask mandates imposed under former Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam.

Two months ago, Youngkin rallied Republicans at Gourmeltz for Congressional candidate Yesli Vega.

But Strickland said the new executive order won't help him.

"It does absolutely nothing for anybody," the restaurant owner said. "All it says is we'll take a look and see if we can do anything."

Strickland is running for Virginia state senate, and attached a fundraising link to his Facebook video of the raid.

Youngkin was unavailable for comment Wednesday.

Asked whether the governor's order will have any impact on its case against Strickland and Gourmeltz, a spokesperson for the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Administration issued a one line statement: "Pursuant to the Governor's Executive Order, Virginia ABC will report fines, fees and interest and all other disciplinary actions imposed as a result of non-compliance with COVID-19 guidelines."