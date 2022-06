Remains of 23-year-old woman recovered from James River

Lauren Winstead was part of a group of kayakers that went over Bosher's Dam on Memorial Day.

RICHMOND, Va. — Search teams in Virginia have found the body of one of two women missing for days after a dozen people on rafts and paddleboards went over a dam on the James River, police said.

The body of Lauren Winstead, 23, of Henrico County was found just west of the Powhite Parkway Bridge on Wednesday afternoon, Henrico County Police tweeted. The search for Sarah Erway, 28, of Chesterfield County is continuing, but will transition from a search and rescue mission to a recovery operation, police said.

The pair went missing Monday afternoon after going over the Bosher Dam with 10 companions during a float trip with paddleboards and inflatable rafts. The others also plunged over the dam, but were rescued or made it to safety on their own, news outlets reported. Images of the search showed the river seemingly placid above the dam, but roiling below, with some of the group’s paddleboards and inflatable rafts caught in the currents below the rush of water.

The National Weather Service recorded water levels on the river at over 9 feet (2.7 meters) by 3 p.m. Monday. Water levels above 6 feet (1.8 meters) are deemed too high for average paddlers to navigate due to the powerful currents.

Richmond Fire battalion chief Robert Maass said the search has been very challenging for crews.