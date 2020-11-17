Republican Kirk Cox begins bid for Virginia governor's seat

Cox is a former Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates. According to his campaign website, the retired teacher was first elected in 1989.

NORFOLK, Va. — Kirk Cox, a Republican state delegate who represents the 66th district, announced that he would be running for Virginia governor in 2021.

The 66th District includes part of Chesterfield County and the City of Colonial Heights.

Cox's campaign website said he is running "to fight back against liberal overreach, and lead Virginia forward to the future we deserve."

Some of the issues his campaign listed as important were education, mental health, veteran care, economic growth, defending gun rights and supporting the pro-life movement.