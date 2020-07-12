Researchers are testing sewage for COVID in Charlottesville

As part of a project at the University of Virginia, researchers will be monitoring sewage in Charlottesville to try to predict the flow of the coronavirus.

The Daily Progress reported Sunday that the research is part of a modeling project at the University of Virginia.

Data from the area's wastewater will be shared with local and state health officials as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Wastewater Surveillance System.

In Virginia, other areas that are testing sewage for COVID-19 include Hampton Roads and Stafford County.