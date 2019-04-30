HAMPTON, Va. — Concerns about Virginia's striped bass population could scuttle the fishing season for larger-sized fish in the Chesapeake Bay.

Starting May 16 through June 15, recreational fishermen will only be able to catch and keep two striped bass -- also known as rockfish -- that measure between 20 and 28 inches.

There are indications that the population of the fish is declining, and environmental officials with the Marine Resources Commission are concerned that further catches could have a long-term effect on its ability to survive.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.