Richmond area pastor dies of complications from COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. — A prominent central Virginia pastor has passed away after contracting the coronavirus, his church announced.

The New Deliverance Evangelistic Church said its founder and pastor, Bishop Gerald O. Glenn, died Saturday, the day before Easter.

"Please be in prayer with us for Mother Marcietia Glenn, our first family & the NDEC church family," the church said in a Facebook post.

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Glenn worked in a variety of other roles throughout his career, including as director of the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice, and he helped run then-Gov. Mark Warner’s Crime in Minority Communities Initiative Task Force.

"Bishop Glenn was my great friend for more than 20 years," Warner, now a U.S. Senator, said in a statement Sunday. "He was an extraordinary spiritual and community leader, and we will all miss him very much."

Virginia's other Senator, Tim Kaine, also weighed in, saying on Twitter, "He was a friend and pillar of Richmond faith community. May all do as much for so many."