Richmond authorities reminding people of gun bans at events

As Lobby Day 2021 approaches, Richmond police reminds people that firearms are not allowed at permitted events.

RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities in Virginia's capital city are reminding people to leave their guns at home if they plan to protest outside the statehouse.

Richmond police said signs are being posted in advance of events surrounding Lobby Day 2021 reminding people that firearms are prohibited at permitted events and events that would otherwise require a permit, as well as in adjacent public areas.

Lobby Day falls on Monday this year.