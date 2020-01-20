×
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

virginia

Richmond 'Lobby Day' gun rights rally through social media

The sheer volume of protestors raised some concerns that the Virginia could see the type of violence that exploded at a rally in Charlottesville in 2017.

Thousands of gun rights activists and other groups went to Richmond on Monday to protest Democrats' plans to pass gun-control legislation.

Days before the rally, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a temporary state of emergency. It included a ban of all weapons from Capitol Square, where the event was taking place. 

RELATED: Thousands rally for gun rights in Richmond

RELATED: Virginia AG: Stay home. Don’t come to Richmond | Arrested members of Neo-Nazi group 'The Base' planned to come to pro-gun rally

Militia groups and white supremacists were among those expected to mix with gun rights activists. The sheer volume of protestors raised some concerns that the state could see the type of violence that came in Charlottesville in 2017.

During a white nationalist rally, someone drove a car into a group of counter-demonstrators. Heather Heyer died in the attack, and many other people were hurt.

RELATED: Man sentenced to 2nd life term in Charlottesville car attack

Observers said thousands of activists were already on-site two hours before the rally was set to begin at 11 a.m.    

RELATED: How did the topic of gun rights escalate in Virginia?

Here's a look at the rally through different social media platforms including Snapchat, Twitter and Facebook.

RELATED: 13News Now has a new app. Download it here.

The Virginia State Police said all official information about public safety for Lobby Day 2020 will be posted to the VACapitol2020 Facebook page.

The Facebook page at 9:45 a.m. reminded individuals to report suspicious activity.

Post by VACapitol2020.

RELATED: Almost 300 people bused to the Richmond 'Lobby Day' rally from Virginia Beach

RELATED: Local gun rights activists, 2nd Amendment supporters preparing for rally in Richmond

RELATED: Supreme Court of Virginia denies petition to block Northam's weapons ban at gun rally

RELATED: 3 more linked to neo-Nazi group arrested in Georgia

RELATED: FBI arrests 3 white supremacists ahead of pro-gun rally

RELATED: Governor Northam declares temporary state of emergency, weapons ban at State Capitol