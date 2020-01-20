Richmond 'Lobby Day' gun rights rally through social media

The sheer volume of protestors raised some concerns that the Virginia could see the type of violence that exploded at a rally in Charlottesville in 2017.

Thousands of gun rights activists and other groups went to Richmond on Monday to protest Democrats' plans to pass gun-control legislation.

Days before the rally, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a temporary state of emergency. It included a ban of all weapons from Capitol Square, where the event was taking place.

Militia groups and white supremacists were among those expected to mix with gun rights activists. The sheer volume of protestors raised some concerns that the state could see the type of violence that came in Charlottesville in 2017.

During a white nationalist rally, someone drove a car into a group of counter-demonstrators. Heather Heyer died in the attack, and many other people were hurt.

Observers said thousands of activists were already on-site two hours before the rally was set to begin at 11 a.m.

Here's a look at the rally through different social media platforms including Snapchat, Twitter and Facebook.

The Virginia State Police said all official information about public safety for Lobby Day 2020 will be posted to the VACapitol2020 Facebook page.