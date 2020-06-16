x
Richmond mayor announces police chief's resignation

Mayor Levar Stoney announced Chief William Smith's departure at a news conference Tuesday and said a police major will serve as the interim chief.
Credit: Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP
In this Tuesday, June 2, 2020, photo, Richmond Police Chief William Smith, left, listens as Mayor Levar Stoney, right, addresses a crowd outside Richmond City Hall in Richmond, Va.

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's mayor said Tuesday that he has asked for and accepted the resignation of the city's police chief, saying Virginia's capital needs "a new approach" to public safety. 

Mayor Levar Stoney announced Chief William Smith's departure at a news conference Tuesday and said a police major will serve as the interim chief. 

Stoney praised Smith as a "good man" who has served the city "with grace" but said it was necessary to move in a new direction. 

He outlined a number of police oversight and accountability reforms he pledged to work to implement. 

