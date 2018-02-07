RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A commission studying what to do with the most prominent Confederate monuments in Richmond, Virginia, recommends removing one honoring Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

That recommendation was part of a larger report published Monday. The panel of historians, local officials and others have spent around a year studying and soliciting public input about the statues on the city's historic Monument Avenue.

Richmond, the former capital of the Confederacy, has some of the largest and most prominent Confederate monuments in the U.S.

The report, which isn't legally binding, also urges the addition of permanent signage with historical context near the monuments and says city leaders should consider adding new monuments.

A state law prohibiting the removal of memorials to war veterans would likely complicate any monument removal efforts, something the report acknowledges.

Monument Avenue Commission Report by 13News Now on Scribd

