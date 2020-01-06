Richmond police arrest protesters for violating curfew

RICHMOND, Va. — Police in Richmond made dozens of arrests for violating an 8 p.m. curfew during a third night of protests Sunday, but there was less destruction than during earlier demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
At least two dozen people were detained Sunday night as police and the National Guard swept downtown streets on the first night of a curfew activated by Gov. Ralph Northam.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that police used tear gas and pepper spray on demonstrators, who started marching downtown from the defaced Robert E. Lee statue shortly after the curfew took effect.