virginia

Richmond police arrest protesters for violating curfew

At least two dozen protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew Richmond city leaders put into place to bring order to their city.
Credit: AP
A protester is searched as he is detained during a third night of unrest Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Protests continue across the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. — Police in Richmond made dozens of arrests for violating an 8 p.m. curfew during a third night of protests Sunday, but there was less destruction than during earlier demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. 

At least two dozen people were detained Sunday night as police and the National Guard swept downtown streets on the first night of a curfew activated by Gov. Ralph Northam. 

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that police used tear gas and pepper spray on demonstrators, who started marching downtown from the defaced Robert E. Lee statue shortly after the curfew took effect.

