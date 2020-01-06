Richmond police arrest protesters for violating curfew

At least two dozen protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew Richmond city leaders put into place to bring order to their city.

RICHMOND, Va. — Police in Richmond made dozens of arrests for violating an 8 p.m. curfew during a third night of protests Sunday, but there was less destruction than during earlier demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

