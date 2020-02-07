x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

virginia

Richmond removes second Confederate statue as crowd cheers

The Maury statue, unveiled in 1929, depicts Maury seated in a chair with a large globe above him.
Credit: Stephen Wozny

RICHMOND, Va. — Work crews have removed a second Confederate statue in Richmond, a monument to Navy officer Matthew Fontaine Maury. 

A crowd cheered Thursday morning as a crane lifted a statue of Maury from its base, a day after crews removed a statue of Gen. Stonewall Jackson on an order from Mayor Levar Stoney to remove all Confederate statues on city land. 

The Maury statue, unveiled in 1929, depicts Maury seated in a chair with a large globe above him. It was the last of five Confederate monuments erected on Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue.

Maury headed the coast, harbor and river defenses for the Confederate Navy.

RELATED: Stonewall Jackson removed from Richmond's Monument Avenue

RELATED: Judge denies Virginia ACLU's request to bar irritant use

RELATED: Richmond's Lee Monument a hub for enduring activism, clashes between police and protesters