Richmond removes statue of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart

It's the third major Confederate statue to be removed as the Confederacy's former capital rushes to remove symbols of oppression amid nationwide protests.
Credit: AP Photo/Steve Helber
Work crews work to remove the statue of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Richmond, Va.

RICHMOND, Va. — Author's note: the above photo is a stock image of a different monument coming down.

Work crews in Richmond, Virginia, have lifted away an monument to Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart. 

It's the third major Confederate statue to be removed as the Confederacy's former capital rushes to remove symbols of oppression amid nationwide protests over police brutality and racism. 

The 22-foot bronze equestrian statue went up on Richmond’s Monument Avenue in 1907, a time when white leaders across the South sought to glorify the "lost cause" of the Civil War and suppress attempts by Black people to achieve equality. 

Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of all city-owned Confederate statues on July 1.  

