FRONT ROYAL, Va. — One of the most endangered species on the planet is fighting for survival in Front Royal, Virginia.

Eight days ago, a Guam kingfisher chick hatched at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute. The brightly colored bird is already extinct in the wild, but scientists are working hard to bring it back.

Peggy Fox

Every two hours, animal keeper Erica Royer opens the incubator and the chick begins chirping. It’s time for another feeding.

Peggy Fox

"She wasn't very vocal this morning. She's going to put on a show for you," Royer said -- though they don't know it's gender yet.

But she uses extreme care for this precious and rare Guam kingfisher chick, which hatched just eight days earlier on April 22. It's placed in a special nesting cup and weighed, then fed an exact amount.

"We'll try a little bit of mouse to see if she's up for that," explained Royer as she poked a piece of cut up thawed baby mouse into the chick's open beak.

There are no more Guam kingfishers left in the wild. It's one of nine bird species obliterated in Guam by the brown tree snake--after it was unintentionally introduced to the Pacific island.

Peggy Fox

Only 140 Guam kingfishers exist in conservation and breeding programs like this one in Front Royal at the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. The birds hatch with their eyes closed and without feathers. But as adults, their plumage is vibrant blue, orange and white.

Jim Jenkins, FONZ Photo Club

Both parents of this new hatchling were also raised in captivity--but they are not the best parents.

The reason caretakers have to hand feed the chick is because the parents were not caring for the egg. And in fact, the parents don't even get along with each other. They have to be kept in separate enclosures.

When they're ready to breed, they're put together, but Royer keeps an eye on them, by sitting in a camouflaged blind so she doesn't make them nervous.

"If they do get along then they can stay together for the day at least. If not, then they get separated," said Royer.

Guam Kingfishers are notoriously difficult to breed. Sometimes they even reject the fertilized egg.

"We pulled the real egg just in case and gave them a fake egg and they ejected the egg from the nest box. So that's not a behavior that we want to see,"said Royer.

Still, the offspring they produced bring hope for the future, that this species will someday be returned to the wild.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Another bird species killed off by the brown tree snake is the Guam rail.

They have a loud, screeching call that is a piercing kee-yu whistle or a series of short kip whistles. Guam rails are considered extinct in the wild based on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's classification system. However, populations have been established on Rota and Cocos Island near Guam.