RICHMOND, Va. — A recent scam is targeting Dominion Energy customers, according to a company spokesperson.

The scammers use sophisticated technology that imitates Dominion's automated system and uses caller ID that shows Dominion as the caller, Dominion Media & Community Relations Manager Bonita Harris said.

She said a couple of con artists with foreign accents are calling Dominion customers, telling them they are delinquent on their accounts and will be cut off immediately unless they send a money order.

One of the numbers they’re calling from is 1-800-460-9223.

If you receive one of these calls:

Ask the caller for their name and phone number to help law enforcement track and stop these calls.

Hang up and call us at 1- 866-DOM-HELP (866-366-4357) to report the call and find out if your payment is overdue. Do not call any other number!

Report scams to local police.

Dominion Energy is working with local and federal law enforcement as well as other energy companies and utilities to monitor and stop these scams.

For more information about protecting yourself against scams, visit https://www.dominionenergy.com/scams.

