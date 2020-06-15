Scott, Kaine join others for 'I Can't Breathe!' community forum

Congressman Bobby Scott, Senator Tim Kaine, and leaders from Chesapeake will be on a panel discussing race relations, police brutality, and racial inequities.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A virtual panel discussion moderated by Dr. Pat King of the Chesapeake School Board will bring together members of the U.S. Congress as well as state and city leaders. The topics they'll discuss cover race relations, police brutality, and racial inequalities.

The "I Can't Breathe!" community forum takes it's name from the words George Floyd said while a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd died, and the officer and three others were charged in connection to his murder.

The words have been central in protests that have taken place across the United States and around the world since his death. The demonstrations renewed people's calls for an end to racial injustice and police brutality.

The community forum will take place via Zoom. The panelists are:

U.S. Representative Bobby Scott

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine

Bishop Kim Brown, Senior Pastor, The Mount, Chesapeake

Delegate Cliff Hayes

Chesapeake Police Chief Kelvin Wright

The discussion begins at 7 p.m., Monday June 15. Anyone can register to be part of it.

To reserve your spot, click here.