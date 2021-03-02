x
Virginia

Virginia Senate advances death penalty abolition bill for final vote

The Democrat-controlled chamber voted to advance the measure for a third and final reading.

RICHMOND, Va. — A bill that would abolish the death penalty in Virginia cleared a hurdle in the state Senate on Tuesday and is poised for a final vote later this week. 

The Democrat-controlled chamber voted to advance the measure for a third and final reading, likely Wednesday, after rejecting a Republican senator's proposed changes to the bill that would have significantly altered it.

Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment sought to recast the bill in a way that would not abolish the death penalty entirely but would reduce its scope. His proposals were defeated.

