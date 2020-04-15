Senior Alert issued for missing Virginia man

STAUNTON, Va. — The Virginia State Police has issued a Senior Alert for a missing Augusta County man.
The Sheriff's Office said 74-year-old Gino Antoni Bortone was last seen around noon in Staunton on April 14. Police say he was last seen driving away from his home in a white 2017 Toyota Quad 4-door pickup truck, with Virginia plate UVC-9282. He was wearing dark blue pants, a light blue shirt, and brown shoes.
Bortone suffers from dementia and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety. Additionally, he does not have his prescription medication with him.
If anyone has any information about Gino Antoni Bortone, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.