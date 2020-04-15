Senior Alert issued for missing Virginia man

Police say Gino Antoni Bortone suffers from dementia and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

STAUNTON, Va. — The Virginia State Police has issued a Senior Alert for a missing Augusta County man.

The Sheriff's Office said 74-year-old Gino Antoni Bortone was last seen around noon in Staunton on April 14. Police say he was last seen driving away from his home in a white 2017 Toyota Quad 4-door pickup truck, with Virginia plate UVC-9282. He was wearing dark blue pants, a light blue shirt, and brown shoes.

Bortone suffers from dementia and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety. Additionally, he does not have his prescription medication with him.