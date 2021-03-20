Senior Alert: Police searching for missing 81-year-old woman in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. — Police are looking for a missing woman who was last seen leaving her home on Friday.
The Virginia State Police issued a senior alert on Saturday, March 20 around 2 p.m. for 81-year-old Harriet Guion Hodges. State police are assisting the Roanoke City Police Department to help find the missing woman.
Officers said Hodges is 5-feet and 3-inches tall, weighing about 125 pounds with grey/white hair and brown eyes.
She was last spotted wearing a purple coat that was past her waist with white pants, leaving her home, located in the 2200 block of Windsor Avenue Southwest.
Hodges suffers from a cognitive impairment and her disappearance could be a threat to her health, according to police.
If you know anything about Harriet G. Hodges's whereabouts, please contact the Roanoke City Police Department at 540-853-2212.